Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $188.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

