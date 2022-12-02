Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,009,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 3,456,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.7 %

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 33,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,379. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

