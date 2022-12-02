PFS Investments Inc. Buys 11,804 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 4.78% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $29,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEMA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,269,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEMA stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,543. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $85.27.

