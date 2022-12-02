PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

