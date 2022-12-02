PFS Investments Inc. Has $63.41 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269,707 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $63,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,949,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,190,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 46,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,315. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.