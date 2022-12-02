PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 33,884 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 0.8% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.98. 21,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.27 and a 1 year high of $191.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.89 and a 200 day moving average of $168.86.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.