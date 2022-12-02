PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 74,531 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,531 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $23,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. 48,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

