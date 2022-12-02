PFS Investments Inc. Raises Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,036 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $33,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,135. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.