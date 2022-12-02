PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GHY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 10,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $106,757.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans bought 10,062 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry H. Evans bought 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $133,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

