PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GHY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.48.
Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 27,791 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.