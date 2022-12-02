PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.16.

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 68.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

