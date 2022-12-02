Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Pioneer Merger by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Merger by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Merger by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Merger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 309,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Pioneer Merger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACX remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 145,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,995. Pioneer Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

