Piper Sandler Cuts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $15.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $50.87.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.11. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

