Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.40 million and approximately $106,641.37 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,775,215 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

