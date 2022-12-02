PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PJT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. 108,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,874. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $54.48 and a 52-week high of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $72.08.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

