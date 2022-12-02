Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.