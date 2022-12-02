Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Position Lessened by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLYA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $995.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.