Pluribus Labs LLC Buys 2,622 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pluribus Labs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

HON stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.58. 43,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

