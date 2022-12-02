Pluribus Labs LLC Buys Shares of 3,072 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,072 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $668,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,649,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,211 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. 8,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

