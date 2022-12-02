Pluribus Labs LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pluribus Labs LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.0% of Pluribus Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pluribus Labs LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

3M stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $125.82. 29,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

