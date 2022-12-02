Pluribus Labs LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Pluribus Labs LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 313,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after acquiring an additional 142,817 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $272.74. 7,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,253. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total value of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,167 shares of company stock valued at $37,563,224. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.