Pluribus Labs LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pluribus Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.30 and a 200 day moving average of $219.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

