PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 1,830.0% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its position in PLx Pharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 125,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 67,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLXP. JMP Securities downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 202,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.58. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

