Polygon Market Capitalization Tops $8.08 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00005445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $8.08 billion and $350.85 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.55 or 0.06258260 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00509957 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.30 or 0.31017990 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
