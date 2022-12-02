Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.20 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $192.09 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

