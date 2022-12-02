POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 617.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

