Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $383,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,497.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $100.93.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 108.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 583,352 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Power Integrations by 30.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,559,000 after acquiring an additional 564,838 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $45,206,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 49.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 388,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $27,617,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.