Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 379,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. 276,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,769. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,922,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 394,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Featured Articles

