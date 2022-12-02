Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

