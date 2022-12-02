ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.90

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 776156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFHC. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

