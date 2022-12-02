Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $1,331,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,593 shares of company stock valued at $12,849,388. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Progyny by 390.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $34.69. 1,000,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,344. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.02.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

