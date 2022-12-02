Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Short Interest Update

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

