PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Trading 13.6% Higher

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 2,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTICU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PropTech Investment Co. II by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter.

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

