ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 1.4% Higher

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.18. 19,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 35,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.