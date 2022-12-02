PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

PTCHF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

