PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.
PureTech Health Price Performance
PTCHF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,324. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.14.
PureTech Health Company Profile
