PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.88 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.84 billion. PVH also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.65 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

