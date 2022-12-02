Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 31st total of 190,600 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of PXS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 158,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of -0.61. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Univest Sec upped their price target on Pyxis Tankers from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

