QITMEER NETWORK Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $3,309.09 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00011629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.99163074 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,971.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

