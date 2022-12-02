Qtum Price Reaches $2.24 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Qtum has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.24 or 0.00013143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $233.68 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.49 or 0.07568179 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00079309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060118 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025349 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,436,570 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

