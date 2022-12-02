Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $99.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

