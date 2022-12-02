Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.