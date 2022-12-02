Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on December 14th

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 4th.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

