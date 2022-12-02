Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 2,867 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1,327.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 14.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $273,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Chemed by 884.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 1,612.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.62, for a total transaction of $627,406.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,387.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,040. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $519.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $471.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.