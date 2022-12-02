Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,130 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,040 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.24.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

