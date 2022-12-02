Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,142 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $356.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

