Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 24,953 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 525.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 413.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,956 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 357.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 388.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.