Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 54,386 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.