QUASA 24 Hour Volume Hits $136,183.50 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $109.37 million and approximately $136,183.50 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,062.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010485 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00245628 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0014203 USD and is up 12.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,300.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

