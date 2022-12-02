Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Up 16.9% in November

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of QRTEP stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.81. 133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $104.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

