Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Range Resources to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after buying an additional 111,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after buying an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 81.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 974,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 436,490 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $19,929,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 155.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 653,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 397,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

