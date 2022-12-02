Raymond James Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$70.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$61.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

